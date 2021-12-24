Axis Ecorp to invest Rs 100 cr to build luxury housing project in Maharashtra

Realty firm Axis Ecorp will invest Rs 100 crore to develop a 25-acre luxury housing project in Maharashtra.

The company will develop 150 serviced studio apartments, 70 luxury serviced villas and 100 build-to-suit plotted developments in this project, which is located at Shindhudurg district in Maharashtra and is near to the Goa border, Axis Ecorp said in a statement.

Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director, Axis Ecorp, said, ''MOPA airport is being seen as a big game-changer for this region and it is expected to spell a boom for Goa and its peripheral areas''.

The new project in Shindhudurg is aligned to infrastructure development in the area, he added.

Axis Ecorp’s has three existing projects -- Axis Blues, Axis Yog Villas and Axis Lake City -- in Dodamarg, Shindhudurg.

