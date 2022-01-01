Left Menu

El Salvador nabs 4.1 tons of cocaine in 2 semi-submersibles

El Salvadors navy seized two semi-submersible boats carrying 4.1 metric tons of cocaine off the countrys Pacific coast, the government said Friday. President Nayib Bukele said the cocaine was worth almost USD 104 million. It was the largest seizure so far in Bukeles administration, which began in June 2019.The navy detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorians found aboard the two vessels, officials said.

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 01-01-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 03:45 IST
El Salvador nabs 4.1 tons of cocaine in 2 semi-submersibles

El Salvador's navy seized two semi-submersible boats carrying 4.1 metric tons of cocaine off the country's Pacific coast, the government said Friday. President Nayib Bukele said the cocaine was worth almost USD 104 million. It was the largest seizure so far in Bukele's administration, which began in June 2019.

The navy detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorians found aboard the two vessels, officials said. Much of the illegal drug flow headed for the US market passes by air or sea to Central America, and then on to Mexico. Semi-submersibles are not true submarines, but rather are boats that have been built or modified to keep a very low profile in the water to make detection harder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
2
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021