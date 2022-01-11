Left Menu

2 workers killed as portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida

Two workers, including a woman, died after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Noida on Tuesday, police said.Two other workers were also injured in the incident that occurred on the private property in the D block of Sector 26.

2 workers killed as portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida
Two workers, including a woman, died after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Two other workers were also injured in the incident that occurred on the private property in the D block of Sector 26. They have been hospitalised, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa Bai (35) and Bharat Patel (50), both natives of Chhattisgarh. Maya (30), from Bihar, and Rameshwari (32), from Chhattisgarh, were injured.

''The four workers were hired by a Delhi-based contractor. They were working in the basement of the building when a portion of it collapsed and they got trapped underneath the rubble,'' a police spokesperson said.

''They were later taken to a hospital where two of them died,'' the spokesperson said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and other legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

