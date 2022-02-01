91 Percent of Indians Want to be More Sustainable in 2022: Garnier's One Green Step Survey

The brand released the results of its second annual One Green Step report, revealing geographical and generational differences in the environmental feelings of over 29,000 people in India and eight other countries Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mass beauty brand Garnier, recently released the results of its second annual One Green Step Report, revealing geographical and generational differences in the environmental feelings of over 29,000 people in India and eight other countries. The survey saw 2,115 participants from India and highlighted the scale of the continuing shift towards sustainable intentions in 2022. While 91% respondents in India want to be more sustainable in 2022, not many know how. 93% respondents worry about climate change and its impact on the future of the planet.

As part of the campaign, Garnier has released a video inviting people to share their own green changes in behavior and driving increased funding to the brand’s long-term partner NGO, Plastics for Change. The campaign urges people to share this video with their social media community with #OneGreenStep. For every video share, Garnier will recycle 5 plastic bottles. The aim is to reach 2 million bottles. People can also go a step further and share a green step taken using #OneGreenStep, for each of which, Garnier will collect and recycle 10 plastic bottles. Garnier’s website will also feature a guide to help people discover more green steps.

Talking about the campaign, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Marketing (Garnier), L’Oreal India said, “As the world’s leading natural beauty brand, Garnier has the unique opportunity to help create a positive impact on the planet by leading the way towards sustainable beauty that is accessible to all. With Green Beauty we want to shift the way the beauty industry operates, creating beauty that is good for you and the planet. The insights from our global survey show that consumers in India want to live more sustainably but aren’t sure how. Many are willing to take small steps towards a greener way of living. Through our latest campaign #OneGreenStep, we want to give consumers an easy but impactful first step to begin their sustainability journey with Garnier.'' The Garnier Green Beauty initiative launched in India last year, is a complete end to end approach to sustainability. The aim is to transform every stage of Garnier’s value chain, reducing or eradicating environmental impact in key areas of solidarity sourcing, greener and cleaner formulae, more recycled & recyclable plastic, more sources of renewable energy and more actions to fight plastic pollution. Having been committed to a world without animal testing since 1989, Garnier, has now gone further and is approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny program.

Guided by its 2025 targets set to reduce the environmental impact of the brand’s value chain, Garnier has been operating seamlessly with its green beauty goals in mind. It is a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability and Garnier has taken the following steps, locally • Garnier Green Week on Nykaa: With the aim to help consumers be a part of the sustainable journey and take #OneGreenStep at every touchpoint, Garnier partnered with Nykaa to create Garnier Green Week, a celebration of sustainability, hosted on the e-tailer platform exclusively. During this period, Garnier provided consumers the chance to give back to the environment by committing to recycle 2 bottles of plastic for every product bought.

• Garnier Fructis Hair Food: 98% natural-origin ingredients and silicone-free shampoos and 3-in-1 Hair Masks, powered by our most potent superfruits and overloaded with nutrients to nourish, repair, smoothen or hydrate hair.

• Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads: Ultra soft, dry make up removal pads. One ‘Ecopad’ lasts up to 1000 washes, thereby saving wastage of cotton pads. About Garnier Garnier is the world’s leading natural beauty brand, accessible to all, with the ambition to become the first truly sustainable, natural brand in the mass market. Since 1904, Garnier has been offering effective, innovative beauty products, inspired, and powered by nature and science. Natural, accessible, and sustainable, the Garnier brand is animated by its daughter brands: Color Naturals, Black Naturals, Garnier Men, Fructis, Skin Naturals.

For more information, please visit www.garnier.in. About L’Oreal India L’Oreal India has been present in the country as a wholly owned subsidiary of L’Oreal S.A. since 1994. Today L’Oreal India is present in all distribution channels with 15 brands, available in mass market channels (L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L’OrealProfessionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals); in selective distribution (Lancome, Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler & Azzaro). L’Oreal India employs over 1,700 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Pune) and in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. For more information, please visit www.loreal.co.in.

