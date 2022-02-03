Left Menu

Heli-borne survey for water management likely to be completed by Mar 31: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:20 IST
Heli-borne survey for water management likely to be completed by Mar 31: Govt
  Country:
  • India

The Central Ground Water Board's heli-borne survey for generation of aquifer-related information and its management in certain arid and semi-arid areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana under the Ground Water Management and Regulation scheme is likely to be completed by March 31.

In response to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the Central Ground Water Board has identified around 69,875 square kilometres of semi-arid or arid areas in Sikar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Pali and Jalore districts of Rajasthan.

''Further, Dausa district is not included in the instant survey plan. The survey work is likely to be completed by March 31,'' he said in response to the written question.

At present, the work on data acquisition is in progress, and the report will be finalised thereafter, he added.

