Scoreboard: 1st ODI, Ind vs WI

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:03 IST
India Innings (Target: 177 from 50 overs) Rohit Sharma lbw b Joseph 60 Ishan Kishan c Allen b Hosein 28 Virat Kohli c Roach b Joseph 8 Rishabh Pant run out 11 Suryakumar Yadav not out 34 Deepak Hooda not out 26 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-8) 11 Total: (For 4 wickets in 28 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1/84 2/93 3/115 4/116 Bowling: Kemar Roach 5-0-41-0, Jason Holder 5-0-29-0, Alzarri Joseph 7-0-45-2, Akeal Hosein 9-0-46-1, Fabian Allen 2-0-14-0.

