Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm after paying glowing tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday till 5 pm after the House paid glowing tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
House Speaker Om Birla read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
Mangeshkar's demise has led to an ''irreparable loss'', Birla said and adjourned the proceedings of the House till 5 pm. Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.
