UK’s Sheth Jeebun to support 30,000 women artisans from Indian villages

Sheth Jeebun, a very successful businessman in the property and care home services in the United Kingdom, is set to enter India with a project aimed at supporting more than 30,000 women artisans in rural areas. To be launched very soon, the project would include working with 30,000 underprivileged but skilled women artisans in India's villages. Unique products made by the women artisans would be made available to customers in the UK and beyond allowing the artisans to earn a decent living for themselves and become financially independent. "This is a massive project that will cover villages across India. Traditional products made by Indian artisans have a big market in the UK and several other countries. We will ensure the project is beneficial for the artisans as it would allow them to stand on their feet," said Sheth Jeebun. Sheth Jeebun is a dedicated healthcare professional with over 30 years of experience. Having started working as a registered nurse in the late 1980s, he established three nursing homes for the elderly between 1990 and 2005. Since 2006, he is the Director of Aster Healthcare and Property developments. "Healthcare sector is my core strength and expertise, but I am also passionate about giving back to the community and helping those around us who are less fortunate.

The India project is one of the several international investment projects I am involved in. I am also working on a real estate project in Mauritius where I am looking to set up housing, hotel, and shopping complex," he said. While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought inequalities to the fore, Sheth Jeebun has been involved in supporting underprivileged children in India, Africa, and Pakistan since the 1990s. His firm is also a corporate sponsor for several charities including Plan International, Red Cross, Action Aid, in Aid of Care, Dignity in Care, Guildford Philanthropy, and many others, in the UK. "I am committed to making the way we work more sustainable and friendly to the planet. I recognize the importance of sustainability and am committed to making all Aster Healthcare Homes and our portfolio investments completely paper-free by mid-2022. We are investing in the latest technology that provides unparalleled care management systems for the tailored care of our residents. The digitization will not only provide for more efficient and accurate care but also help us reduce our carbon footprint," he added.

