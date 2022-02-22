Left Menu

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir-LEAD going to launch start-up & innovation programme

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:36 IST
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir-LEAD going to launch start-up & innovation programme
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him that the organisation is going to launch a start-up and innovation programme for the youth of the union territories.

The delegation comprising LEAD directors Sunil Shah and Surinder Mohan Gupta called on Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here.

They informed the LG about the work being done by the organisation to motivate entrepreneurs from across the country to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The delegation said LJK-LEAD is going to launch a start-up and innovation programme for the youth of the union territories.

The representatives welcomed the new policies being implemented by the administration and the Union government for industrial growth.

The LG, while interacting with the delegation, said the administration is making strenuous efforts to encourage new investment and nurture existing industries to strengthen socio-economic stability.

Sinha assured the LEAD representatives that all their issues and suggestions would be taken up for consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022