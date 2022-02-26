Left Menu

Wushu player Sadia Tariq wins gold at Moscow tourney

Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq has won a gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow.The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:00 IST
Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq has won a gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow.

The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years. She won the top honours in the Russian capital on Friday.

''Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship,'' tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the youngster.

''Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours,'' he added.

No immediate details of the competition were available but a 38 strong Indian contingent is competing at the event which will wind up on February 28.

