MHA approved projects to strengthen DNA analysis, cyber-forensics under Nirbhaya Fund

He said, the Draft Bill which is under consideration has the provision to set up DNA data banks across the country to store DNA profiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has approved projects for strengthening DNA analysis, cyber-forensics and related facilities in 23 States/UTs under Nirbhaya Fund Scheme.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has formulated 'The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill' to provide, regulation of the use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology with the aim to establish the identity of certain categories of person including the victims, offenders, suspects, under trials, missing persons and unknown deceased person.

He said the Draft Bill which is under consideration has the provision to set up DNA data banks across the country to store DNA profiles.

The Minister said, to ensure quality and standardization in forensic examination, that includes cases related to DNA based forensic, the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), MHA, has issued quality manual and working procedure manuals for biology and DNA division, and guidelines for collection of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and the standard components in a sexual assault evidence collection kit.

For capacity building, 23,233 Investigation Officers (IQs), Prosecution Officers (POs), and Medical Officers have been trained on collection of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and the standard components in a sexual assault evidence collection kit. A State-of-the-Art DNA analysis laboratory has also been set up by MHA in the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory Chandigarh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

