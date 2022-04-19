Embassy REIT operates largest LEED Platinum certified green office portfolio in India

Embassy Office Parks REIT said it operates and maintains the largest LEED platinum certified green office asset portfolio in India at over 9.45 million square feet area in its projects in Pune, Mumbai and Noida.

In a regulatory filing, Embassy REIT said that the ''Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) has accorded with the distinction of operating and maintaining the largest 'USGBC LEED Platinum v4.1 O+M' certified office portfolio in India, conforming to one of the highest sustainability rating globally.'' Embassy REIT has received 'LEED Platinum v4.1 O+M certification' for over 9.45 million square feet simultaneously for 29 buildings across Pune, Mumbai and Noida.

''With this, all of Embassy REIT's properties in these three cities are now LEED Platinum certified for following the highest operational standards for sustainability,'' Embassy REIT said.

Further, majority of Embassy REIT's properties situated in Bengaluru are Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum-rated campuses and are currently undergoing assessment for USGBC certifications.

Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said: ''We are committed to provide healthy and energy-efficient sustainable workspaces to our 200+ blue-chip occupier base and their employees and are constantly undertaking initiatives to monitor and reduce the carbon footprint of all our properties in line with our 75/25 Programme - 75 per cent renewable power by 2025 - and our longer term 2040 net zero target.'' GBCI is India's foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is part of the US Green Building Council (USGBC) that provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system.

LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies a building is reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritising sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.6 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the national capital region.

