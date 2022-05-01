Left Menu

NTPC seeks startups to produce torrefied biomass pellets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:22 IST
NTPC seeks startups to produce torrefied biomass pellets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC has invited bids from the country's startups for the production of torrefied biomass pellets.

Through its research and development wing NETRA, the NTPC intends to provide a platform to startups to enable them to develop advanced technology for producing torrefied biomass pellets that are well-suited for decentralized small-scale users.

The deadline for the submission of the proposals titled 'torrefied pellet manufacturing plant for agri-waste' is May 19, 2022, NTPC said in a statement.

The move is expected to reinforce NTPC's commitment to developing the biomass ecosystem in the country, and will provide a unique platform for the Indian startups to fulfill the prime minister's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and also contribute toward the ambitious 'make in India' movement, the company said.

India produces around 230 MMTA of biomass that is either wasted or burnt. Biomass co-firing (using biomass as supplementary fuel to reduce the use of coal) in power plants has proved to be a major solution to this menace, thereby reducing carbon footprints in the environment.

Many of the NTPC plants have already started the requisite co-firing of biomass pellets with coal. Long-term procurement action has also been initiated for many plants.

Till now, the focus has been centered on non-torrefied biomass pellets. However for bulk utilization of biomass, torrefied biomass pellet production needs to be given importance, as torrefied biomass pellet has more energy density, and its characteristics are closer to coal.

Further, torrefied biomass pellets will reduce average transportation costs.

Currently, the technology for torrefied pellets is still in the nascent stage of development.

The Union power ministry has set up the national mission for the use of biomass in thermal power plants (Mission SAMARTH) and mandated 5-10 percent co-firing of biomass in all coal-fired thermal power plants in the country.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, biomass co-firing in power plants has been recognized as an important tool for carbon reduction and income generation for farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022