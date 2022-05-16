Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriffs Department said on Twitter.
The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter. “We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said. Paramedics were “treating and transporting multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.
Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.
