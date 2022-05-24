Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

NASA on Monday shared a stunning new image of two galaxies to kick off the final week of Galaxies Galore. The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope features an elliptical galaxy NGC 541 and an unusual star-forming, irregular dwarf galaxy known as Minkowski's Object (the bluish object to the lower left of NGC 541).

The premium space-based observatory observed Minkowski's Object and NGC 541 to better understand how star formation occurs in this region, what kind of star formation takes place, and the properties of the jet that triggers it, NASA wrote in a blog post.

The radio jet from NGC 541 likely caused the star formation in Minkowski's Object, which is about 7.5 million years old and consists of about 20 million stars.

According to NASA, radio galaxies like NGC 541 are surrounded by gaseous halos and/or debris from recent merger events, which may have triggered the radio galaxy activity in the first place. The jet plows into the moderately dense, warm gas around the galaxy and the shock compresses and heats the gas, causing it to become energized, or ionized.

As the ionized gas reverts from its higher-energy state to a lower-energy state, energy leaves the cloud in the form of radiation. As the clouds cool, they collapse and give rise to starbirth.