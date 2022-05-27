Vandita Sharma appointed Karnataka's new Chief Secretary

The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new Chief Secretary.

Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner.

She will succeed P Ravi Kumar who will retire on May 31.

The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. The state goes to assembly polls next year.

Sharma will be Karnataka's 39th chief secretary, and will be the fourth woman to occupy the post, after Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006, and K Ratna Prabha in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)