Left Menu

Vandita Sharma appointed Karnataka's new Chief Secretary

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:35 IST
Vandita Sharma appointed Karnataka's new Chief Secretary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new Chief Secretary.

Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner.

She will succeed P Ravi Kumar who will retire on May 31.

The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. The state goes to assembly polls next year.

Sharma will be Karnataka's 39th chief secretary, and will be the fourth woman to occupy the post, after Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006, and K Ratna Prabha in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022