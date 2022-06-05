Left Menu

World Environment Day: Native varieties of tree saplings planted in TN Raj Bhavan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Saplings of 100 native tree varieties were planted in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Governor R N Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi along with others planted the 100 native varieties on the occasion of World Environment Day, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Ravi emphasised the importance and role of trees in the protection of our environment and mother Earth and insisted that mere planting of trees will not serve the purpose, but it is all the most important to maintain them with proper watering and other operations like pruning at appropriate time, it said.

All the selected tree saplings are indigenous in nature suitable to grow in our existing soil and climatic conditions, the release said, adding, these trees can withstand drought, prolonged inundation of water and occasional cyclones.

