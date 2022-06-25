Under Modi govt, 122 pc rise in disaster management budget allocation, says Shah

Budgetary provisions for disaster management has increased by 122 per cent in the last eight years under the Narendra Modi government, which showed the priority given to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue of disaster management organised near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Narmada district.

''Shah informed the members of the committee that the budgetary provision for disaster management has been increased by 122 percent in the last eight years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which shows the priority given by Modi towards disaster management,'' said a government release. Shah said the Union government has given priority to disaster management and climate change in the last eight years.

He also informed that the Central government is implementing the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) in eight coastal states with a total outlay of Rs 4,903 crore. Under the 'Aapda Mitra' programme for capacity building of the community, one lakh community volunteers in 350 disaster-prone districts are being trained for disaster response and preparedness, the release quoted him as saying.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and senior officials of the Union Home Ministry, NDMA and NDRF.

Shah said an early-warning system has been developed through innovative technologies such as SMS, mobile app and portal, so that early warning of natural calamity can be conveyed to the people. The 'Common Alerting Protocol' project is being implemented across the country to strengthen the last mile spread of early warnings, he added.

