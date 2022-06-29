Left Menu

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on rainwater harvesting, easing traffic jams in monsoons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:45 IST
The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre, the Delhi government, and the local authorities here on the issue of rainwater harvesting and easing traffic jams in the national capital during monsoons and other periods.

A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh took suo motu cognizance of the issues based on a news report, saying that "it is a matter of public importance" and directed the authorities to file their status report.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, issued notice to the center and Delhi government as well as the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police.

The court also issued notice to the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment Board, NDMC, and the Flood Irrigation Department and directed that the matter be listed for consideration before the Chief Justice of the high court on July 4.

"Let the parties file status report…indicating (a) the steps taken by the agencies to store and harvest rainwater; (b) the steps undertaken to address and ease traffic jams/snarls in Delhi during monsoons and other periods," said the court in a recent order.

In the order, the court noted the lack of rainwater harvesting efforts in the city and observed that "there are huge traffic snarls in Delhi which according to us can easily be controlled and regulated instantly through rainwater management as well as with the assistance of Google Maps which shows traffic jams".

