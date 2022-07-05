Left Menu

Quake in Assam

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook southern Assam on Tuesday, an official report said. A 6.4 magnitude quake shook Assam and parts of North East on April 28 in 2021, making it one of the high magnitude quakes in recent years. Another 6.1 magnitude jolt was also felt in parts of Assam and Mizoram on November 26 that year.

  • Country:
  • India

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook southern Assam on Tuesday, an official report said. There is no report of loss of life or damage to the property yet, it said. A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 11.03 am in the Cachar district near the inter-state border with Manipur. It lay at a depth of 35 km, it added. The North-Eastern region falls in the high seismic zone where earthquakes are frequent. A 6.4 magnitude quake shook Assam and parts of North East on April 28 in 2021, making it one of the high magnitude quakes in recent years. Another 6.1 magnitude jolt was also felt in parts of Assam and Mizoram on November 26 that year.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

