Khattar asks deputy commissioners to prepare land data of districts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to prepare land data of their respective districts under the Land Bank Policy of the state government.

He also issued directions for the GIS mapping of the identified land.

The chief minister was holding a meeting here with the deputy commissioners about the policy through video conferencing, an official statement said.

Khattar said the entire land of the district, whether owned by the Haryana government, gram panchayats, boards or corporations or private land should be assessed in detail, it said.

He said unutilised land lying with various departments will now come under the government and it will be made a part of the land bank.

The land will be owned by the Haryana government. The land in the bank can be easily used for development projects, he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also told the DCs that as the rainy season is going to last for the next two months, cleaning of drains should be ensured to prevent water logging in urban areas, the statement said.

Apart from this, wherever the condition of the road deteriorates due to rains, repair or patch work should be done so that the public does not face any problem, he said.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi and Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, P K Das, the statement said.

