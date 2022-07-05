Maha rains: As Panchganga river level rises, two NDRF teams arrive in Kolhapur

Two National Disaster Response Teams arrived in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Tuesday as heavy rains caused the water level of Panchganga river to rise rapidly, an official said.

One NDRF team will be deployed in Shirol tehsil, which is a flood-prone region of the district, while the other team will be stationed in Kolhapur, he said.

Kolhapur Collector Rahul Rekhawar interacted with NDRF jawans after they arrived here, he added.

The water level of Panchganga river at Rajaram Wier was 27.9 feet at 9 pm on Tuesday, he said, adding that the 'alert level' of the weir was 39 feet and the 'danger mark' was 43 feet.

