Centre, Assam govt working together to minimise people's problems during floods: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Centre and the Assam government are working together to minimise the problems faced by people during the ongoing floods in the state.

While virtually inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Assamese newspaper 'Agradoot', he said the state and its people are struggling due to the devastating floods this year, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team are working hard to provide succour to the affected people.

''I have been regularly speaking with the CM and others. I want to assure the people of Assam that the central and the state governments are working together to minimise people's problems,'' he said.

In one of the worst floods Assam has witnessed in recent memory, 186 people have died and more than 89.13 lakh people were hit cumulatively across 34 districts since April 6. Out of them, over 7.26 lakh people had to take shelter in relief camps.

The prime minister said that while India lagged during the last three industrial revolutions as most people did not have access to its vast knowledge, which is in Indian languages, the country, backed by digital knowledge, will lead the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century.

''Before Independence, our languages didn't grow. In fact, they shrunk as most people didn't have access to knowledge. The space for innovation and invention was limited. But the fourth industrial revolution in the 21st century will be led by India on the back of digital knowledge,'' he said.

Mother tongue always gives happiness and pride to all people, he said.

''Our focus is to provide knowledge in our own languages. So, we are working on the National Language Translation Mission. Just two days ago, a platform was also launched for this.

''The National Education Policy (NEP) also encourages mother tongues so that knowledge of our own people can be gained in our own languages,'' he said.

Modi said that an attempt is being made to connect all Indians with the internet as ''Digital India means local connect''.

''It is important to connect everyone with the internet. It will help in making our endeavour of 'one India, best India' a success.

''Why is the intellectual space limited to only a few? And this is not only an emotional point, but a scientific logic,'' he said.

Modi said Northeast and Assam are rich in biodiversity, but most of it is still unexplored.

''Assam has a strong culture. There is an attempt to connect all with Assamese culture. When Assam will be digitally connected through its own language, it will benefit the region,'' he said.

Modi appealed to 'Agradoot' and other media houses to make their readers aware about Digital India and other government initiatives that have been launched to uplift the common man's life.

''In India's Independence, our Adivasi people played a very important role. The media can take this to every citizen of the country,'' he said.

Lauding 'Agradoot', Modi said the daily newspaper propagated the philosophy of 'One India, Powerful India' as preached by Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam from the 15th-16th century.

''Agradoot played an important role in uniting the country. Nation has always been first for its founder and editor Kanak Sen Deka. When people's rights were abused, the paper and Deka did not compromise,'' he said.

Modi also highlighted the coincidence of celebrating the 75th year of India's Independence and 50th year of Agradoot's existence in the same year.

He stated that the history of journalism in Assam is 150 years old and the state has given some of the best editors and reporters, who have given new meaning to journalism in the country.

''In a democracy, all differences are eliminated through discussions and newspapers play an important role in it. The Agradoot played an important role in knowledge and information flow,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)