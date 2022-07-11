KCR reviews rain situation in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to immediately take up relief measures in the wake of heavy downpours across the state. Rao, who held a high-level review meeting here also spoke to the ministers, and elected representatives and directed them to carry out relief measures and said the government is fully prepared to face any kind of situation, according to an official release. The Chief Minister made it clear that the government machinery is geared up to face any situation. After getting feedback from officials of all districts, Rao also instructed them to take up immediate measures wherever they are required. He also enquired from officials about the rising water level in the Godavari river and its tributaries. Rao on Sunday had directed all departments to be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life. He had also declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains.

After discharge of water from upstream projects and heavy rains, authorities issued a second flood warning level as the water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district crossed 48 ft on Monday and had reached 51 ft, two ft short of the third flood warning level, a senior official said. The daily weather report issued at 8:30 AM Monday said very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial and Mulugu districts and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Peddapalle, at many places in Mulugu, at a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial and at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural districts of Telangana.

Kaleswaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received 19 cm rainfall followed by Venkatapuram in Mulugu district (18 cm), it said. With incessant rains continuing across the state streams, rivulets and rivers continued to remain in spate at several places and also affecting normal life in many parts of the state.

The Met Centre of IMD here in the Forecast and Weather Bulletin issued at 2 PM today said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts till 8:30 AM of July 12.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts from 8:30 AM on July 12 to 8:30 AM on July 13, it said.

Following the forecast of heavy rainfall, as many as 34 MMTS services were cancelled in the city from today to July 13 and six MEMU Special trains were also cancelled due to continuous heavy rains for the last couple of days for the same period, a release from South Central Railway said here.

