Left Menu

Maha: 11 people rescued after residential structure collapses in Pune

Eleven people were rescued from three houses after an adjoining residential structure collapsed in Maharashtras Pune city on Thursday morning, fire brigade officials said.No one was injured in the incident, they said.A wall of a wada, which did not have any occupants, crashed on an adjoining house in Kondhwa Budruk area, they said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:06 IST
Maha: 11 people rescued after residential structure collapses in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven people were rescued from three houses after an adjoining residential structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A wall of a 'wada', which did not have any occupants, crashed on an adjoining house in Kondhwa Budruk area, they said. Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms.

Pune has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days.

''The wada was lying vacant. One of its walls collapsed on an adjacent house and five people living there got trapped,'' a fire brigade official said. Another six people residing in two other houses in the vicinity also got stuck as their access is through the wada, he said.

The fire brigade personnel later evacuated 11 people, five from the house on which the wall collapsed and six from the other two houses, he said.

No one was injured, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022