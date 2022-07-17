Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic; Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Beer for sunflower oil? With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbour in February. Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan dancer Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance -- sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil breakdance moves.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch

A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages - letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels. With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan dancer Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance -- sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil breakdance moves. Videos of Mendez performing the so-called "head slide" with an oiled helmet on the streets of Venezuela's capital have gone viral, and the 27-year-old dancer is dreaming big now: hoping to make the national breakdancing team for the Olympics as well as break the Guinness World Record for longest head slide.

