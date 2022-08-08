Left Menu

EU's Borrell :"What can be negotiated has been negotiated" regarding Iran nuclear deal

Updated: 08-08-2022 21:49 IST
Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that a final text has been tabled, as indirect talks ended between Tehran and Washington in Vienna aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear pact.

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it's now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals," Borrell tweeted.

"If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal."

