Two Delhi firefighters honoured by Centre for meritorious service

14-08-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Two officials of the Delhi Fire Service have been awarded the medal for meritorious service by the central government on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Divisional Officer Somvir Singh and Leading Fireman Nirmal Singh have been recognised for their bravery and extraordinary performance, they said.

According to the fire department, Somvir Singh, 49, was instrumental in framing the fire safety management plan during Commonwealth Games 2010, in the subdivision of area as per Delhi Fire Service Act 2007 and Rules 2010 and the preparation of maps.

He possesses extraordinary management skills and proficiency in the technical field and always remains a step ahead in taking lead roles for achieving organisational goals - be it policy making, firefighting or public awareness.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said he is also deputed to assist the Delhi High Court and CAT.

He is also a qualified fire drill instructor and contributed to conducting the first raising day parade of the Delhi Fire Service.

''He is an honest, hardworking, intelligent, highly disciplined and cool fire officer. He was a member of the delegation sent to The Fire Service College, Moreton in Marsh, United Kingdom for undergoing the Urban Search and Rescue Course under the programme 'Strengthening of fire services in India' by MHA in 2010,'' he said.

The director said that Somvir is also associated with the technological advancement of the organization such as the introduction of GIS/ GPS technology, computerisation of the Delhi Fire Service.

He has been nominated as nodal officer for working out the modalities for realising the prime minister’s dream project of Make in India and ease of doing business.

In 25 years of service span, Somvir has attended major fire incidents during CAA/NRC protests and North East Delhi riots. Further, he was instrumental in setting up fire posts for Covid management and farmers' protest, Garg added.

Nirmal Singh, 54, presently poster at Fire Station Hari Nagar is one of the best firefighters and rescuers of the department.

Elaborating on his exemplary work during his service tenure, Garg said that Nirmal attended the several serious fire calls for the domestic airport, Uphaar Cinema fire, Maruti Showrom at Okhla Phase and Mayapuri 2020 incident.

Nirmal Singh did a great job on a fire call on January 20, 2016, at Vishnu Garden, where nine people were trapped on the terrace of a factory.

For three rescue operations, he was awarded the Class-1 commendation certificate, the fire department added.

India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' - a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

