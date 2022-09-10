Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Updated: 10-09-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

