Munoth Industries' Li-ion factory may commence commercial production from next month

India's first lithium-ion factory of Munoth Industries is scheduled to start commercial production of battery cells from next month, according to an electronics and IT ministry statement.

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his visit to the lithium-ion plant at Tirupati, said that India can achieve the target of USD 300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing and exports by 2025-26 and the central government is committed to work in partnership with all states to support startups and entrepreneurs keen on investing in this sector to reach the mark.

''For me, it is personally very fitting to be in Tirupati EMC and in India's first lithium cell manufacturing plant. Our vision is to edge past the target of USD 300 bn worth of electronic manufacturing and exports by 2025-26. ''It translates to Rs 25 lakh crore, 24 times more than what it was when PM Modi took over in 2014 - 1.10 lakh crore,'' he said.

The Munoth Industries facility set up with an outlay of Rs 165 crore is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) set up in the temple town by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

''The commercial production and formal opening of the lithium-ion factory is slated for next month. The installed capacity of the plant at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily,'' the statement said.

The minister also visited the facilities of Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks located in the two EMCs, the statement said.

