Left Menu

Munoth Industries' Li-ion factory may commence commercial production from next month

The installed capacity of the plant at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily, the statement said.The minister also visited the facilities of Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks located in the two EMCs, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:30 IST
Munoth Industries' Li-ion factory may commence commercial production from next month
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

India's first lithium-ion factory of Munoth Industries is scheduled to start commercial production of battery cells from next month, according to an electronics and IT ministry statement.

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his visit to the lithium-ion plant at Tirupati, said that India can achieve the target of USD 300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing and exports by 2025-26 and the central government is committed to work in partnership with all states to support startups and entrepreneurs keen on investing in this sector to reach the mark.

''For me, it is personally very fitting to be in Tirupati EMC and in India's first lithium cell manufacturing plant. Our vision is to edge past the target of USD 300 bn worth of electronic manufacturing and exports by 2025-26. ''It translates to Rs 25 lakh crore, 24 times more than what it was when PM Modi took over in 2014 - 1.10 lakh crore,'' he said.

The Munoth Industries facility set up with an outlay of Rs 165 crore is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) set up in the temple town by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

''The commercial production and formal opening of the lithium-ion factory is slated for next month. The installed capacity of the plant at present is 270 Mwh and can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily,'' the statement said.

The minister also visited the facilities of Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks located in the two EMCs, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022