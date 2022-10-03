Left Menu

Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 92 crore to build senior living housing project in Bhiwadi

Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Monday said it will invest Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.The company has launched a new project Ashiana Advik, which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:21 IST
Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 92 crore to build senior living housing project in Bhiwadi
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Monday said it will invest Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The company has launched a new project 'Ashiana Advik', which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi. The project, spread over 16.9 acres of land, will have a total of 910 housing units. The first phase of the project will have 192 units, Ashiana Housing said in a statement.

''The total cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 92 crore,'' the company said.

Ankur Gupta, Joint MD, Ashiana Housing, said the company is a pioneer in developing senior living housing projects in the country. ''The investment will add value to our nationwide portfolio with its unique features, the project makes living easy and convenient,'' he said.

Ashiana Housing Ltd develops mid-income housing projects. With presence across 9 cities in India. It has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 15,000 families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022