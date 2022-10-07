Samarth Aura by Ashapura Realtors Provides Multi-Directional Connectivity at Bhandup: MMR’s Centre Point

Multi-directional connectivity provides Samarth Aura an edge over other suburbs Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Commuting from one end of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to the other is the most taxing part of residing in Mumbai. What if one gets to reside in its centre point? One would certainly prefer to reside there over other projects.

Bhandup is one such suburb well within the Greater Mumbai limits, having excellent accessibility in all directions.

The business hub of Powai is at a stone’s throw distance. Bandra Kurla Complex, a central business district, can also be reached within 30 minutes via the Eastern Express Highway. South Mumbai is also well-connected by Eastern Free Way.

Soon, metro rail would further improve Bhandup’s connectivity with Western Suburbs, South Mumbai, Ghodbunder Road, Bhiwandi and Kalyan as Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Ghodbunder-Gaimukh as well as Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro lines are under construction. Plans to extend metro from Wadala to South Mumbai and Eastern Freeway’s extension to Thane have been approved recently by MMRDA and will further reduce commuting time.

The Thane-Belapur Road in Navi Mumbai is just across the creek, connected by Airoli Bridge.

The western suburbs too won’t be far enough as the construction work for Kanjurmarg-Lokhandwala metro rail is in full swing, MMRDA officials said. On the other hand, the civic body has taken up the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project to augment east-west connectivity.

As a suburb, Bhandup has immensely transformed from being an underdeveloped neighbourhood to a bustling area. These factors have accelerated Bhandup’s transformation, which is drawing homebuyers and developers. A project that stands out is Samarth Aura (MAHARERA: P51800033159) by Ashapura Realtors.

Spread across one acre with over 27,000 square feet of amenities space, this upcoming project boasts more than 60 world-class amenities that include swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, electric vehicle charging station, gazebo & trellis sit-outs, mini theatre, VR gaming room, skating rink, acupressure walkway, bonfire area, meditation centre, star gazing zone, senior citizens area, party lawn among several others.

The flats at Samarth Aura (www.samarthaura.com) are available in three configurations ranging from 1 BHK to 3 BHK for people with varied budgets, looking for bigger and spacious residences, but at affordable price points.

About Ashapura Realtors With an experience of delivering over 40 projects in the last 32 years in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Ashapura Realtors has provided 9,000 plus family members with their dream homes at an affordable rate. So far, more than 20 lakh square feet have been handed over to happy families where they enjoy a blend of luxury and comfort.

In over three decades, the company has earned credibility and reputation due to its transparency levels, construction quality, trustworthiness and Timely Delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)