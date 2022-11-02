TN CM flags off pediatric therapy on for babies with development deficiencies

A pediatric therapy on wheels - 'Project Vithai' - for babies with development deficiencies from low income families or those in semi-urban / rural areas was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Wednesday.

The Project Vithai, an initiative of Chennai-based Varshini Illam Trust, extends access to quality and consistent therapy support at the doorstep of babies with development deficiencies falling in the 0-5 years age group.

The van is fully equipped with all therapy equipment and trained therapists. The project is the brainchild of founder trustee of Varshini Illam Trust P V Varshini. Cognitive therapy, speech, play, Spastic Relieving therapy to Sensory Development Therapy, Social Well-being Therapy and Coordination Therapy are among the services that are provided. The vehicle has been funded by Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

It has been planned to cover around 1,000 babies over the next couple of years through the free therapy services at their doorstep while also creating jobs for a large number of healthcare workers.

The project commenced in OMR, Chennai, covering Kannagi Nagar, Semmanchery, Ezhil Nagar and Perumbakkam areas.

P N Vasudevan, MD CEO of Equitas Bank and a trustee, S Sankara Raman, Secretary Amar Seva Sangam, and M Anandan, founder and MD of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, were among those who participated.

