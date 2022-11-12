Tremors in Delhi NCR
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night.
The region shook again three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.
The tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 8 pm. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement