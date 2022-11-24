Left Menu

Countrywide campaign next year for eco-friendly lifestyle: environment minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:42 IST
Countrywide campaign next year for eco-friendly lifestyle: environment minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday that his ministry would launch a countrywide campaign to popularise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE and encourage people to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) is a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless consumption to mindful utilisation of natural resources. It was launched by Modi on October 20 in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Yadav said the agreement of the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt included ''sustainable lifestyle'' at India's behest.

''The COP27 reached a consensus on a loss and damage fund due to the efforts of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Yadav said at Times Now Summit.

A fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters was the key demand of poor and vulnerable countries at the climate summit this year and the success of the talks hinged on progress on this track.

Yadav said the Niti Aayog has developed an action programme to bring behavioral change in people, starting from reducing wasteful consumption of water and electricity.

''The ministry will launch a campaign to take it forward next year,'' he said.

Yadav also said that early warning for disaster risk reduction should be a fundamental right.

The minister said developed countries, which account for the largest part of historical emissions, are responsible for the warming the world is experiencing today and they should compensate developing countries for this.

A shift to renewable energy is needed to prevent an increase in global temperature and rich nations are required to transfer technology and provide finance for this purpose, Yadav said. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022