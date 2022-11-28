Left Menu

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop catalytic materials to produce high purity hydrogen

In the patented method, the researchers used natural sunlight to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen using a highly recyclable catalyst based on low-cost, simple transition metal. The end application of this research lies in the industries, automobile and energy sectors.Hydrogen-based energy is the only viable source for a green and sustainable future.

28-11-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur have developed nanocomposite catalytic materials for artificial photosynthesis to produce high purity hydrogen. In the patented method, the researchers used natural sunlight to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen using a highly recyclable catalyst based on low-cost, simple transition metal. ''The process that we have developed is called artificial photosynthesis, the same way the nature does it. Plants use sunlight to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, followed by reacting with carbon dioxide to make carbohydrates. Our catalyst does same thing artificially to produce hydrogen,'' said Rakesh K Sharma, Associate Professor, IIT Jodhpur.

According to officials, the team has now developed a series of catalysts which can efficiently produce hydrogen under ambient conditions. The end application of this research lies in the industries, automobile and energy sectors.

''Hydrogen-based energy is the only viable source for a green and sustainable future. More than 90 per cent of the source of the hydrogen is from petroleum feedstock, making it costly and out of reach of the common man. Development of indigenous sustainable catalyst for large scale green hydrogen production is benchmark innovation for next generation's happiness,'' Sharma said.

''The team has now developed a series of catalysts which can efficiently produce hydrogen under ambient conditions. The end application of this research lies in the industries, automobile and energy sectors. The technology developed does not need any external energy source except sunlight'' he added.

Sharma explained that the research team has screened more than 100 catalyst combinations to develop five sets of catalysts that give high hydrogen production under sunlight. The catalysts work for waste water, saline water and brackish water. The catalysts are recyclable and can be used multiple times. ''The process used is simple, works on a wide spectrum of sunlight, and does not require any energy source to produce hydrogen. Low cost and high purity could be an essential step towards using hydrogen as a fuel directly in vehicles avoiding fossil fuels and reducing pollution. ''We aim to develop a prototype followed by a scale-up for large-scale hydrogen production for end-user applications,'' he said. Other members of the team included PhD students Kiran Shejale, Bhagirath Saini and postdoctoral researcher Krishnapriya.

