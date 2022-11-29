Left Menu

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

While inflation in emerging markets have passed the peak or are peaking soon on the back of declining food and fuel inflation, it is still poised to remain above central banks' targets in many economies, forcing monetary policies to stay restrictive, the agency warned. "But the deceleration in inflation--coupled with a worsening growth outlook--could bring policy easing onto the agenda in several EMs, especially in Latin America, by the middle of next year," S&P said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 11:09 IST
S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SPGlobalRatings)

S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions. The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous forecast of a 4.1% expansion.

"The downward revision to growth comes from all EMs (emerging markets) excluding China and Saudi Arabia, with most economies poised to expand below their longer-run trend rates," it said, adding that forecasts for 2024 and 2025 remain broadly unchanged, averaging at 4.3%. While inflation in emerging markets have passed the peak or are peaking soon on the back of declining food and fuel inflation, it is still poised to remain above central banks' targets in many economies, forcing monetary policies to stay restrictive, the agency warned.

"But the deceleration in inflation--coupled with a worsening growth outlook--could bring policy easing onto the agenda in several EMs, especially in Latin America, by the middle of next year," S&P said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022