Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: Mayor

Mayors of Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv western Lviv reported on Thursday that Russian missiles had struck the cities and caused a series of explosions.

Kharkiv's Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties, while Kyiv's Volodymyr Klitschko warned of possible power cuts there and asked residents to charge their phones. Ukraine reported a new Russian missile strike on Thursday morning as blasts were heard in several cities which the authorities said came from air defence systems shooting down incoming missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)