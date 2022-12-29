Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Mindanao, Philippines – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 130 km (80.8 miles) and was at a distance of 67 km southeast of Mati, the Philippines, the EMSC said.

