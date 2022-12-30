Left Menu

PM Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 cr in Bengal

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in West Bengal through video-conferencing on Friday.

Modi, who lost his mother this morning, was scheduled to be here in person to be part of the event to launch the connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state.

The projects include the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) and the flagging off of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. The Joka-Taratala 6.5-km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore. Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata such as Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

