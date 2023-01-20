Left Menu

No security problem for Bharat Jodo Yatra: LG Sinha

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:47 IST
No security problem for Bharat Jodo Yatra: LG Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said all necessary security arrangements have been made for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The march entered Kashmir on Thursday and will culminate with a rally in Srinagar on January 30.

“There will be no problem from the security point of view for the yatra. All security arrangements have been made,” Sinha told reporters after laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmir migrant employees under PM package at Zewan, 12 km from here.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

On the eviction drive launched by the union territory administration, the LG said ordinary and poor people do not need to fear it.

“Action is being taken against influential people who misused their positions and violated the rules to occupy large tracts of lands,” he added.

On the housing project for Kashmiri migrant employees, he said the administration is trying to resolve the difficulties being faced by them.

“Last time we had started efforts for making accommodation for Kashmiri migrants in Bandipora and Baramulla. The maximum number of Kashmir migrant employees is in Srinagar. So today we have started a mega housing project for them in Srinagar. The chief engineer has said the project (930 flats) will be completed by December this year,” Sinha said. The LG said the administration was sensitive to the genuine issues of the Kashmiri migrant employees and trying to resolve their problems, whether in Kashmir or in Jammu.

“The administration has been in touch with them and we are solving their genuine problems. There was a time when the posts used to be vacant but now all posts have been filled. Earlier, land was not available for housing but now work has started at all places. Twelve hundred flats will be ready soon and 1,800 flats will be ready by end of the December,” he added.

He said from the security point of view, the administration, in consultation with the police, has posted these employees at “appropriate places”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023