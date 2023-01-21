Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German
Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German
Melbourne's circling seagulls took aim at Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Thursday, making a mess of the German's trademark blonde locks during his shock defeat by Michael Mmoh. The former world number two, who is making his way back from serious injury, was a set to the good when the pesky bird unleashed a dollop of poo on his head.
