Left Menu

Blockade at Ternium's mine in Mexico halts operations

A blockade by community members has forced operations at a Mexican mine of steelmaker Ternium to be halted from the weekend, with locals demanding a search for two environmental activists missing for more than a week.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:48 IST
Blockade at Ternium's mine in Mexico halts operations

A blockade by community members has forced operations at a Mexican mine of steelmaker Ternium to be halted from the weekend, with locals demanding a search for two environmental activists missing for more than a week. The missing activists, Antonio Diaz and Ricardo Lagunes, have voiced concerns over the harmful impact of the Aquila Mine in western Michoacan state.

Diaz is the leader of a civic group in the region, while Lagunes is the head of a legal advisory firm in the area, which has worked with various organizations defending indigenous communities and their rights. Residents of the town of Santa Maria closed off road access to the mine over the weekend to put pressure on the company to help find the missing activists.

The two men were reported missing by family members and other activists on Jan. 15. Michoacan's prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"This blockade will last until our companions return," Maria Ramirez, Lagunes' wife, told a news conference on Monday. Ternium, controlled by Argentine capital group Techint, later confirmed to Reuters the halt of operations from Saturday at the mine in response to "a request from community members."

Mexico is one of Ternium's top markets. The local area around the mine has seen an uptick in violence over the last decade as criminal groups have sought to benefit from the mine, including from extortion schemes they have forced on residents, according to local authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023