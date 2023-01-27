Left Menu

Kerala to come out with a focused design policy to promote innovations: CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is planning to come out with a State Design Policy that will promote innovations and competitiveness through focused interventions to build a design-integrated ecosystem and mark the State as a major design hub, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The new policy should build capabilities, support technical development, enable financial interventions and bridge the gap between creativity and innovation, he said.

''The Design Policy should involve strategies to promote innovations and competitiveness and guide through a design-integrated ecosystem that aims at tapping the domestic and global market capitalisation,'' the Chief Minister said while inaugurating a three-day Design Policy workshop, jointly organised by the Departments of Tourism and Public Works here on Thursday.

''Design by Future'' is the theme of the workshop that began at Craft Village at Vellar, near Kovalam.

It will evolve a draft design policy that factors in Kerala’s traditional design concepts while imbibing new trends and foreseeing the future needs, while creating and preserving public assets including the tourism-related infrastructure.

The policy will lay down good practices to be followed while designing physical assets such as roads, bridges, streets, street furniture, signages and public spaces, which are crucial in enhancing the experience of tourists.

''The focus should be on promoting the adoption of design in businesses as well as in the public sector. The policy should be less of a regulatory framework and more of a capacity building one. It should enable the growth of the design sector by facilitating designers and design firms,” the Chief Minister said. Noting that the Design Policy should provide a framework to stakeholders and decision makers, Vijayan said critically approaching the design of a project right at the planning stage itself is imperative to ensure that time and resources are not wasted.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Tourism and Public Works Departments for bringing together all stakeholders from the design sector to the workshop to draft a policy that is going to bring about a paradigm shift. He also released the Kerala State Design Policy Workshop 2023 logo at the function.

State Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the draft policy evolving from the workshop will be the country’s first going by its aims and objectives.

''This policy will radically change how we imagine, design and construct our public utility buildings in PWD and Tourism, when Kerala is set to emerge as a global tourist destination,'' he said.

As part of framing the Design Policy, all the 140 assembly constituencies across the State were visited. The policy will bring in a radical change in the planning and designing, Riyas said.

Vacant spaces under bridges will be converted into utility spaces and the lower part of bridges across rivers will also be illuminated, the Minister said.

