PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-01-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 09:42 IST
Shringla on Aizawl visit to review preparedness for G20 meeting
G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Aizawl to review the preparedness to host an upcoming G20 meeting, scheduled on March 2, officials said.

He arrived at Lengpui airport on Friday and was received by state Tourism Secretary Manisha Saxena.

Upon his arrival, he inspected the airport and then visited an auditorium of Mizoram University in Tanhril area on the outskirts of Aizawl where the meeting will be held, they said.

He also held a meeting with members of a core team and various sub-committees constituted by the state government to oversee the preparedness to host the meeting.

On Saturday, Shringla will meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga before leaving for Delhi, officials said. Shringla was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vibhu Nayar and several other officials from the Centre.

India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1 last year. Over 200 meetings of the influential group will be held in the country across 55 cities. Some meetings are also planned to be held in the Northeast.

