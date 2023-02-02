CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

After unveiling the plaque, Chouhan said the new structure will strengthen the bond of cooperation and coexistence between the central Indian state and New Delhi, according to an official spokesperson.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is no more bracketed with the ''BIMARU'' (sick) states and its GSDP (gross state domestic product) has crossed Rs 12 lakh crore on current prices.

The 108-room facility with six storeys has come up on a 1.5-acre land along the Jesus and Mary Road in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area that houses a number of embassies.

The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan boasts of all modern amenities and facilities for holding conferences and other public events.

Chouhan said the new building showcases the cultural, religious, wildlife and artistic heritage of Madhya Pradesh and has been built keeping in mind the requirements for the next 50 years.

The old Madhya Pradesh House is located a few kilometres from the new one on the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Marg in Chanakyapuri, while another such facility called ''Madhyanchal Bhawan'' is situated in the Vasant Kunj area of south-west Delhi.

Members of Parliament who represent Madhya Pradesh, Union ministers and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

