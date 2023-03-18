Left Menu

AP assembly passes two bills on March 18

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed two bills, including the AP Value Added Tax Amendment Bill 2023 and tabled three more, an official said. Moved by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the Value Added Tax Amendment Bill was passed by voice vote.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:32 IST
AP assembly passes two bills on March 18
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed two bills, including the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and tabled three more, an official said. Moved by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill was passed by voice vote. The Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 was tabled by Seediri Appalaraju, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries and later passed by voice vote. Meanwhile, The Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register (Amendment) Bill 2023 was tabled by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps. He also tabled the Andhra Pradesh Right in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams, (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bills 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023