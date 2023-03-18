AP assembly passes two bills on March 18

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed two bills, including the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and tabled three more, an official said. Moved by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill was passed by voice vote. The Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 was tabled by Seediri Appalaraju, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries and later passed by voice vote. Meanwhile, The Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register (Amendment) Bill 2023 was tabled by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps. He also tabled the Andhra Pradesh Right in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams, (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bills 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)