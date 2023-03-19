Palghar Zilla Parishad seeks Rs 100-cr fund for development projects
Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday. The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district.
- Country:
- India
Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday. Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured ZP president Prakash Nikam that sufficient funds will be allocated, it said.
A meeting was held recently between officials of Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the ZP president, it said. The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district. Nikam demanded that Dahanu, Wada,Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas in Palghar district be included in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission has taken away Shiv Sena's name and symbol, but it can't take away the party from us: Uddhav Thackeray at rally in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra: Piyush Goel inaugurates ECGC Bhawan, new corporate office in Mumbai
Unseasonal rainfall hits Maharashtra's Nashik, crops damaged
Maharashtra Governor greets people on occasion of Holi
Former Australian PM Tony Abbott calls on Devendra Fadnavis, discusses ways to strengthen trade with Maharashtra