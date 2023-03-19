Left Menu

Palghar Zilla Parishad seeks Rs 100-cr fund for development projects

Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday. The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:25 IST
Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday. Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured ZP president Prakash Nikam that sufficient funds will be allocated, it said.

A meeting was held recently between officials of Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the ZP president, it said. The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district. Nikam demanded that Dahanu, Wada,Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas in Palghar district be included in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

