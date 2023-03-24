MP: Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Gwalior
An earthquake of magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, an official said. The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said.Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, an official said. No damages have been reported so far, he said.
Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu told PTI. The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said.
Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahu
- Madhya
- Mild
- India Meteorological Department’s
- SN Sahu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police officers, personnel celebrate 'Holi'
Tiger moves out of Maharashtra wildlife sanctuary, kills villager in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: 'Illegally built' structure of accused in Damoh gangrape bulldozed
"In the economic survey 2022-23, we are seeing the picture of Madhya Pradesh growing fast:" CM Chouhan
CM Vijayan condemns attack on Kerala students at IGNTU, Madhya Pradesh