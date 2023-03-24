Left Menu

Modi likely to flag off NE's first Vande Bharat on Apr 14

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:19 IST
Modi likely to flag off NE's first Vande Bharat on Apr 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast, connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, on April 14, a senior official said on Friday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

''Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in Northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the prime minister will be visiting Guwahati,'' the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The PM, during his visit, is also set to witness a Bihu performance by 11,140 dancers and drummers, in their attempt to register it as the ''largest recital of the folk dance form'' in Guinness World Records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023